MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners, one of the largest real estate players in Saudi Arabia, are excited to announce the launch of ibis Makkah Al Maabdah, a new-build 518-key hotel being developed just 3 km from the Holy Mosque in Makkah’s fast-growing eastern district.

The property, scheduled to open in 2031, will feature two restaurants, a lobby lounge, and banqueting facilities totaling 50 square meters. Guest rooms, with a minimum size of 22 square meters, will deliver ibis’s signature combination of reliable comfort, quality essentials and friendly service, creating a hassle-free stay that allows guests to travel with confidence.

The local hospitality market in Makkah has historically been dominated by independent hotels. The arrival of international operators is steadily enhancing the area’s profile and strengthening its appeal as an emerging hospitality destination. ibis Makkah will serve both residents and pilgrims in a district where demand for midscale and economy accommodation continues to rise.

The project expands Accor’s economy offering in the Holy City and complements the Group’s existing commercial cluster. As the largest hotel operator in Makkah and Madinah, with 15,000 rooms in operation and over 8,000 rooms in the pipeline across 11 hotels, Accor is seeing demand evolve beyond traditional pilgrimage peaks, with longer stays, family travel and growth from emerging source markets creating opportunities for a broader range of brands and accommodation formats.

This evolution sits within a broader tourism acceleration. Saudi Arabia welcomed 122 million visitors in 2025, with religious tourism at its core. The ambition to reach 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030, within a wider target of 150 million visitors, is fundamentally reshaping demand dynamics across the Holy Cities.

The signing builds on an existing partnership between Accor and Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners, which already collaborate on the Fairmont Ramla Riyadh Serviced Residences (249 keys) and Novotel Riyadh Al Wurud Hotel, currently under construction, reinforcing a trusted, long-term relationship between the two organizations.

Digital innovation continues to play an important role in Accor’s strategy across the Holy Cities. Initiatives such as the ALL Makkah Madinah Portal are designed to create a more seamless and connected journey for pilgrims across both cities, simplifying access while strengthening visibility and connectivity across the portfolio.

Accor is one of the first operators to have a dedicated regional team and office in Jeddah, coordinating operations, sales, marketing and pricing strategies across its 15 hotels under 10 brands in the Holy Cities, allowing it to remain agile, stay close to owners and ensure consistency while giving each property flexibility to operate within its brand framework.

Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: ”As the largest international hotel operator in the Holy Cities, we are seeing Makkah enter a new phase of growth, with demand becoming increasingly year-round and more diverse than ever before. ibis has spent more than 50 years helping travelers experience the world through reliable comfort, quality, and exceptional value and ibis Makkah Al Maabdah will bring that trusted experience to one of the Kingdom’s most important destinations. By expanding access to internationally recognized economy hospitality, we are supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the evolving needs of today’s travelers.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Mahzari, Chief Executive Officer, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Partners, said: “Investing in Makkah’s future reflects our commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and private sector participation in the Kingdom’s tourism growth. This project sits within one of Makkah’s next growth corridors, and teaming with Accor, a partner with whom we already share a successful, long-term relationship, ensures the development delivers international standards while supporting the city’s continued transformation.”

With over 1,200 hotels across more than 65 countries, ibis stands as one of the world’s most global and widely loved economy hotel brands. For more than 50 years, ibis has been helping wallet-wise travelers travel with confidence through reliable quality, friendly service and strong value for money. Guided by its promise of “Go get it”, ibis continues to unlock confidence in travel by delivering the quality essentials that matter most, wherever guests choose to stay.

Contact media relations:

Cybelle Daou Khadij

Director of Communications

Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Cybelle.daou@accor.com