Swypex, an all-in-one B2B financial management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Newgiza Sports Club (NGSC) to become the official sponsor of the club's Under-14 and Under-16 Girls' Basketball teams.

The sponsorship supports two squads at the youngest end of a structured development pathway. NGSC runs 12 sports and has set out an ambition of developing athletes capable of competing in the Egyptian National Basketball Championship.

Swypex chose girls' teams deliberately. Egyptian women now outpace men in university enrollment, yet OECD research found that only 6% of firms in Egypt had a woman as top manager in 2022, compared to 15% globally. Swypex builds financial infrastructure for Egyptian businesses, and its customers include the women founders, chief financial officers, and finance leaders who occupy exactly the roles where that gap is widest. The company views backing young women's ambition early as in line with the business it serves.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad Mokhtar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Swypex, said: “We built Swypex to give Egyptian businesses the tools to grow, and many of those businesses are led by women. Sponsoring the Newgiza girls' basketball teams is the same idea at a younger age. These players train with discipline and compete with ambition, and they deserve partners who invest in them early. We are proud to be that partner, on the court and beyond it.”

Reflecting on that, Eng. Khaled El-Shawarby, Chief Executive Officer of Newgiza Sports Club, said: “Our girls' Basketball teams are one of the things we are most proud of. This partnership with Swypex goes beyond sponsorship; it reflects a shared commitment to empowering young athletes and supporting their growth both on and off the court. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities and unforgettable experiences for our players. We are delighted to welcome Swypex to the NGSC family.”



About Swypex

Swypex is an all-in-one financial management platform built for businesses, helping companies simplify financial operations through smart corporate cards, cash management, approvals, integrations, and real-time financial visibility. By bringing financial management into one platform, Swypex enables businesses to operate more efficiently and make smarter financial decisions.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt, partnered with Visa, and backed by Accel. Learn more at swypex.com.

About Newgiza Sports Club

Newgiza Sports Club was established with a clear vision: to create an exceptional sporting environment where young athletes can thrive, families can come together, and excellence is built step by step.

The club features 12 different sports and is built on a culture of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. At Newgiza Sports Club, every athlete begins a structured development journey from the junior level, helping them build character, develop strength and resilience, and unlock their full potential.

Our vision is to become one of Egypt's leading sports clubs by developing young athletes into future champions, fostering a strong sense of community and sportsmanship, and empowering our players to achieve success at both the national and international levels. As part of this vision, we are committed to supporting our athletes on their journey towards representing Egypt at the 2028 Olympic Games and achieving excellence on the world's biggest sporting stage.