Abu Dhabi, Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Global Talent Initiative announced the opening of applications to recruit more than 10 outstanding Emirati graduates, from 26th June to 15th July 2026, supported by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, the UAE Aid Agency, and ADGM Academy, in partnership with several outreach partners concerned with attracting local talent, such as the Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

The program aims to empower Emirati graduates to work and learn at World Bank Group offices around the world for a period of two years, engaging directly in global development experiences, acquire professional expertise in diverse international work environments, and contribute to the implementation of projects in areas including artificial intelligence, digital development, agriculture, water security, investment, sustainability, economics, and public policy.

Each participant will also have the opportunity to work alongside experts and specialists in international development, while receiving guidance and support from a dedicated professional mentor, and participate in live development projects, enabling them to gain practical insight into how development programs are designed and implemented in different parts of the world.

Following the completion of evaluation stages and interviews, more than 10 participants will be selected to join the program’s first cohort. They will participate in a one-week orientation program in September before departing to their work locations in various countries around the world.

For more information about the program, please visit the following link:

https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/careers/talent-programs/wbg-explorers