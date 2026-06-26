Alexandria, Egypt – TITAN Egypt officially inaugurated two state-of-the-art export silos at its Alexandria Plant, representing a €10 million investment to strengthen the company’s export capabilities, The landmark event also celebrated the milestone achievement of the company’s first shipments of Type I/II cement to the United States market, marking a new era for Egyptian industrial exports.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of senior government officials, led by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, and H.E. Eng. Ayman Ateyya, Governor of Alexandria, Governor of Alexandria, H.E. Mr.Nikolaos Papageorgiou, Ambassador of Greece to Egypt, alongside representatives from key regulatory and investment authorities, TITAN Group leadership, business partners, and industry stakeholders.

This strategic expansion has enabled the company to successfully export its first 38,000-ton shipment of Type I/II cement to the United States in May 2026. As part of an ambitious roadmap for expansion, the company aims to raise its annual export volume to 300,000 tons by the end of 2026, with plans to increase its export capacity to 1.3 million tons by 2028. This direction further enhances the competitiveness of Egyptian products in international markets and supports the state's vision of transforming into a leading regional hub for industry, trade, and exports.



Highlighting the positive economic impact of the expansion, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, stated: "The government is actively working to support serious industrial investors and create a more competitive business environment. Preparing for sustainability requirements and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), along with supporting companies in complying with international standards, are crucial steps to maintain the access of Egyptian exports to global markets. These efforts significantly contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products, boosting exports, and attracting further investments."



Underscoring the evolution of the sector, H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, commented: "The inauguration of the two new export silos and the export of the first shipment of Egyptian cement to the United States represent a significant achievement that reflects the ability of Egyptian industry to penetrate global markets with high technical and competitive standards. Furthermore, this project embodies investor confidence in the Egyptian economy and industrial sector, marking a strategic step toward enhancing the export capabilities of our national industry."

Expressing his local pride, H.E. Eng. Ayman Ateyya, Governor of Alexandria, added:

"I am particularly pleased that this achievement is taking place on the grounds of Alexandria, further reinforcing its position as a regional hub for industry, logistics, and international trade. This significant milestone is not only a success for TITAN Egypt but a triumph for Egyptian industry and the national economy, sending a clear message that Egyptian products are capable of penetrating international markets with confidence, efficiency, and high quality."

Commenting on this strategic milestone, Mr. Marcel Cobuz, Chairman of the Group Executive Committee of TITAN Group, stated: "Today, we open the next chapter: export silos that add storage, capacity, and reach. The first shipment has already departed Alexandria for the United States — cement made here, used in America. This year, we are moving toward one million tonnes of exports, each one earning valuable foreign currency for Egypt. TITAN believes in Egypt. We have invested here for a quarter of a century, and we look forward to continuing to build — responsibly, and together with you."

For his part, Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, stated: "This achievement belongs first and foremost to our people. It reflects the exceptional capabilities of our workforce, whose dedication, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to safety enabled us to deliver a complex project while maintaining operational excellence."



He added: "This milestone marks an important step in TITAN Egypt's growth journey and reflects our confidence in the country's industrial potential. As we expand our export capabilities and reach new international markets, we are strengthening Egypt's integration into global supply chains while demonstrating how Egyptian talent and industry can create value, drive sustainable growth, and compete confidently on the global stage."



The project was completed while maintaining full plant operations and was delivered without any major injuries, reflecting TITAN Egypt's commitment to safety, operational excellence, and responsible industrial development.

About TITAN Egypt: TITAN Egypt is one of the leading companies in the cement and building materials industry in Egypt. The company is committed to achieving operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable development through continuous investment in energy efficiency, alternative fuels, renewable energy, and low-carbon solutions.