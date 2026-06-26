Dubai, UAE –TBWA\RAAD has been named to Fast Company Middle East's Brands That Matter 2026 list in the Advertising category for putting people at the center of creativity and building a business where employee empowerment, client growth and positive social impact are redefining the role of modern agencies.

The annual list celebrates 32 forward-thinking brands across 19 categories that turn purpose into measurable action and create lasting impact through innovation, cultural relevance and accountability.

TBWA\RAAD's recognition isn't merely ceremonial but is rooted in the tangible results of integrating culture into its business strategy. That philosophy has translated into sustained business growth, including a 300% increase in Saudi Arabia in recent years, strong client retention, and work that delivers measurable business outcomes while contributing to broader cultural conversations.

"This recognition validates something we've believed for years: creativity creates its greatest value when it starts with people," said Reda Raad, CEO of TBWA\RAAD. "By investing in our talent, embracing innovation and staying deeply connected to culture, we've built an agency where business growth and positive impact reinforce one another. We're proud to be recognized among the brands proving that commercial success and purpose can go hand in hand."

The Brands That Matter listing reflects TBWA\RAAD's commitment to redefining what regional leadership looks like in today's economy by creating value for businesses, communities and the industry at large.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption® Company, a collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We create brand platforms that defy convention and compete with culture. Thanks to our trademarked Disruption® methodology, we build the world’s strongest brands. Brands that own an unfair share of the future.

Named Best Place to Work in the World and in the Middle East by Campaign, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Middle East in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, Adweek's 2024, 2022, 2021, and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year.

Our collective is made up of 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries with expertise across the total brand experience — from retail to social and digital, from B2B to experiential, from innovation to production, from design to content. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Adobe, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, Careem, CNN, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Essence, Etihad Rail, First Gulf Company, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Infiniti, Johns Hopkins, KFC, Meta, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, NEOM, Nissan, Pfizer, Philips, Pladis, Qatar Museums. Follow us on Instagram and Linkedin and like us on Facebook.

TBWA\RAAD is part of Omnicom Advertising (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Advertising:

Omnicom is ranked #1 by Forrester in its Creative rankings thanks to the breadth and depth of Omnicom Advertising. As one of Omnicom's Connected Capabilities, it includes leading global networks; BBDO, McCann and TBWA, as well as some of the most successful creative boutiques in the world including Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Lucky Generals, Deutsch and many more. The group includes innovation-leading agencies such digital experience engineers, dotdotdash, multicultural specialists such as Dieste and Alma, alongside content creator agencies such as AMV Native and McCann Content Studios. Its client portfolio represents all of the top 5, 8 out of the top 10, and almost two thirds of Interbrand’s 100 Best Global Brands in 2025 including Apple, McDonalds, Mastercard, Unilever, Nestlé and L'Oréal.

Contact

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, Middle East

Omnicom Advertising

romy.abdelnour@omc.com