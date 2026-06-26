RAS AL KHAIMAH, The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has announced a strategic enhancement of its undergraduate and postgraduate academic portfolio following approval from the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) for substantive changes across 10 existing programs.

The approved changes introduce new concentrations and modernized curricula that will equip students with future-ready knowledge, applied competencies, and interdisciplinary skills aligned with evolving workforce needs. The new concentrations and revised programs will take effect starting Fall 2026.

The updates reflect AURAK’s Strategic Plan 2025-2028 and its ambition to serve as the North Star University of the Northern Emirates, advancing student growth, excellence, and societal impact, while supporting the UAE National Agenda 2031.

They also support the University’s mission to prepare future leaders through transformational, student-centered education that bridges academia and industry, while aligning academic offerings with high-growth sectors linked to digital transformation, sustainability, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, aviation technologies, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, and healthcare.

Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, commented: “The world of work is evolving at a remarkable pace, and universities have a responsibility to prepare learners for today’s opportunities and for the sectors that will define tomorrow. These CAA-approved enhancements represent a major step in AURAK’s strategic transformation. They place student success, employability, industry integration, and innovation at the center of our academic mission.”

Modernized Curricula

AURAK has strengthened its Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology program through a new concentration in Medical Laboratory Technology, alongside existing concentrations in Cell and Molecular Biotechnology, Forensic Biology, and Medical Biotechnology.

The Bachelor of Science in Psychology has undergone a significant revision with three new concentrations: Counselling Psychology, Business Psychology and Leadership, and Psychological Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence.

Within the School of Business, AURAK has introduced a new Entrepreneurship concentration in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program, featuring courses in new venture creation, social entrepreneurship, technology entrepreneurship, and family business transformation.

The Finance major has been renamed Finance and Financial Technologies, while the Marketing major has been revised to Digital Marketing Management, reflecting the growing integration of technology, analytics, and digital ecosystems into global business practice.

In response to the growing need for digital security professionals, AURAK has introduced a Cybersecurity concentration within the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The concentration includes specialized courses in cryptography, secure software systems, network security, cyber forensics, and cybersecurity risk management.

The Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering has been expanded with a new concentration in Avionics and Aviation 4.0, complementing the program’s existing Robotics concentration and supporting the UAE’s strategic focus on smart mobility, aviation innovation, and future transportation technologies.

Within the School of Engineering and Computing, AURAK has introduced an Industrial Engineering concentration in the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering program. The concentration integrates production planning, supply chain management, optimization, data analytics, Lean Six Sigma, and additive manufacturing.

Restructured Master’s Programs

At the postgraduate level, AURAK has restructured several master’s programs, including the Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Science in Engineering Project Management. The revised programs feature streamlined credit-hour structures, flexible thesis and applied project pathways tailored to diverse career objectives and research interests, and modernized curricula integrating emerging areas such as agentic AI, sustainability, fintech, innovation, and data-driven decision-making.

The redesigned MBA program can now be completed within one year, offering working professionals an accelerated pathway for career advancement and leadership development.

Together, these approved academic enhancements reinforce AURAK’s commitment to rigorous, relevant, and globally connected education. They strengthen the University’s role in preparing future-ready graduates who can thrive in a changing world and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s knowledge economy and long-term societal progress.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.