Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that Monday, June 15, will be an official holiday for Dubai Government entities, departments and institutions in observance of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

Official working will resume on Tuesday, June 16.

Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for the delivery of public services and the management of public facilities, may determine working schedules in line with their operational requirements to ensure the continuity and efficiency of services throughout the holiday period, the department said.

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