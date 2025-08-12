At Dubai's newest racecourse, the finish line is just past the food court.

On Aug. 1, the city launched the Dubai Mallathon: a month-long fitness initiative that converts familiar commercial spaces into indoor running paths every day of August.

Nine of Dubai's malls - including one of the world's largest, the Dubai Mall - are opening their doors early at 7 a.m. this month to welcome walkers and runners, offering a cool alternative to outdoor exercise during the peak of summer heat.

On weekdays, it is a casual, go-at-your-own-pace vibe. But come Saturdays and Sundays, the Mallathon kicks into high gear with formal 2.5-kilometre (km), 5-km, and 10-km races - complete with medals, prizes and bragging rights for top finishers.

"The response from all classes of society has been overwhelming," said Fawzia Faridoon, the Dubai Sports Council's head of community events.

Dubai's inaugural Mallathon coincides with a summer of record-breaking heat - giving residents a reason to lace up their sneakers without having to brave the scorching sun.

Multiple runners stressed that the soaring temperatures make outdoor exercise nearly impossible, and said the Mallathon offers a welcome alternative.

"Oftentimes I want to go out for a run in the evenings and it's really bad," said Aswati Vadakkeppattu, noting that she's usually forced to stick to indoor treadmills in the summertime.

"An initiative like this, inside the mall, it's wonderful."

