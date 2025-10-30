Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to host a diverse line up of national and international exhibitions and conferences this November across key industries including food and beverage, construction, education, sustainability, among others.

With a dynamic line-up of 18 flagship events, from Gulfood Manufacturing, the region’s leading F&B processing event, to Big 5 Global, the Middle East’s largest construction and infrastructure exhibition. November’s roster of events spans business, innovation, and industry development. The full event agenda at DWTC includes:

Gulfood Manufacturing: 4–6 November

Now in its 11th edition, Gulfood Manufacturing remains one of the most influential F&B manufacturing events globally. The exhibition brings together over 2,500 exhibitors from 72 countries to showcase innovations in food processing, packaging, automation, and supply chain solutions. Encompassing the FoodTech Summit which will host more than 100 speakers exploring key trends shaping the sector, from digital transformation and food safety to sustainable production and finance models and including the Industry Excellence Awards which will recognise standout achievements across the global F&B landscape.

Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS): 11–13 November

Promoting excellence in the education sector for close to two decades, the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai returns for its 18th edition. Designed for education professionals across all levels, the event showcases cutting-edge products and solutions shaping modern classrooms, from EdTech and AI to immersive augmented reality tools. Through conferences, interactive workshops, and the GESS Awards, the event fosters collaboration, innovation, and insights into the future of teaching and learning.

Paperworld Middle East & Gift & Lifestyle Middle East: 11–13 November

Marking its 12th edition, Paperworld Middle East returns as the region’s largest international trade exhibition dedicated to stationery, paper, gifts, and office supplies. The three-day event brings together global exhibitors showcasing innovations from school supplies and festive décor to sustainable packaging and brandable merchandise. Co-located with Gift & Lifestyle Middle East, the event is a hub for industry professionals to connect, exchange insights, and explore the latest trends.

World Tobacco Middle East: 11–12 November

World Tobacco Middle East is the largest B2B tobacco show held outside of Western Europe, featuring more than 250 global exhibitors showcasing innovations transforming the tobacco industry. Attracting manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, and distributors from across the globe for networking and strategic collaboration, over the course of two days, attendees can participate in panel discussions and a dedicated conference exploring key trends shaping the sector, from regulatory changes and ESG to e-cigarettes and vaping.

International Council of Museums Conference (ICOM): 11–17 November

Under the theme ‘The Future of Museums’ ICOM 2025 will unite museum professionals and cultural experts from around the world to explore the evolving role of museums in changing communities. The conference will focus on key areas including intangible heritage, youth participation, and emerging technologies, featuring discussions, workshops, and an exhibition that promotes collaboration and innovation in cultural preservation and audience engagement.

Concept Big Brand Carnival – The CBBC Sale: 16 – 19 November

The CBBC Sale returns with discounts of up to 75% on premium brands across fashion, footwear, accessories, beauty, perfumes, watches, and lifestyle products. This edition features an expanded selection, exciting offers, and a vibrant shopping experience for families, fashion enthusiasts, and bargain seekers.

The Mining Show: 17 – 18 November

The Mining Show, the region’s largest event dedicated to mining and quarrying, returns for its 17th edition. The two-day conference and exhibition will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions focused on industry trends, investment opportunities, and technological advancements. With more than 200 exhibitors from around the world, this year’s event will also highlight local companies and environmental best practices aimed at building a more sustainable future for the sector.

VisionPlus Expo: 17–18 November

Now in its fifth edition, VisionPlus Expo returns as a leading platform for opticians and eyewear professionals. Under the theme ‘Where Innovation Meets Fashion’ the event will feature hundreds of global optical brands and a dedicated knowledge programme with workshops and expert-led sessions. The VP Academy offers CPD credits, while the VisionPlus and You&Eye Global Opticians Awards will honour excellence across the optical industry.

Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo: 17–19 November

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo is the region’s largest trade show for organic, natural, and halal products. For over 20 years, it has served as a key platform for buyers and suppliers, reflecting the region’s growing market for natural and sustainable products. Featuring five key market segments including Food & Beverage, Health, Beauty, Living, and Environment, the Expo also includes interactive exhibitions such as a health and wellness studio, organic beauty lounge, live kitchen, and halal pavilion, positioning it as a leading hub for innovation and collaboration in the MENA market.

International Apparel & Textile Fair: 17–19 November

The International Apparel & Textile Fair (IATF) is MENA’s premier sourcing platform for fashion fabrics, garments, handbags, footwear, and clothing accessories. Celebrating its 19th edition, IATF offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to connect with buyers from the MENA region. Exhibitors from around the globe, including countries such as China, India, Turkey, Italy, and France, will showcase a diverse range of products, from apparel and home textiles to leather goods, accessories, and footwear, offering attendees access to the latest trends and innovations in the global fashion industry.

Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC): 18–19 November

Organised by the Food Safety Department of Dubai Municipality, this Conference is recognised globally for driving innovation in food safety and sustainable food systems. Now in its 20th year, it features exhibitions, workshops, and scientific sessions, serving as a platform for industry experts, researchers, and regulatory bodies to share insights and advance food safety standards worldwide.

Knowledge Summit: 19 – 20 November

Marking its 10th edition, the Knowledge Summit celebrates a decade of achievements as a premier global platform for knowledge production supporting sustainable development. This year’s theme, “Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities,” underscores the UAE’s pivotal role in driving global dialogue and building strategic partnerships that shape the future of knowledge societies.

Big 5 Global: 24 – 27 November

For more than 45 years, Big 5 Global has been the premier platform for the built environment, uniting global leaders across construction, urban planning, sustainability, and technology. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event attracts more than 85,000 participants and 2,800 exhibitors from over 165 countries, serving as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the global construction industry.

Windows Doors & Facades: 24–27 November

Windows, Doors & Facades is the region’s leading platform for innovation in high-performance building envelopes. As urban development accelerates across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, the event showcases advancements in aluminium windows and doors, curtain wall systems, insulation materials, and next-generation glazing technologies. It attracts architects, contractors, and developers seeking sustainable, energy-efficient design solutions for modern cities.

GeoWorld: 24–27 November

Now in its 2nd edition, GeoWorld is the region’s only exhibition dedicated to geospatial innovation, featuring product displays, live demonstrations, and expert insights. As developments in construction, energy, and agriculture fuel sector growth, it provides a vital platform for industry leaders to showcase solutions and explore new opportunities. The GeoWorld Summit brings together government, industry, and academia to shape geospatial strategies and discuss technologies transforming the field.

HVACR World: 24–27 November

HVACR World is the premier platform for innovation in air conditioning, ventilation, refrigeration, and smart climate control technologies. Driven by rapid urban expansion and Net Zero goals, the 2nd edition brings together global experts to showcase sustainable solutions and explore regulations, market trends, and technologies shaping the future of efficient climate control systems.

LiveableCities X: 24 – 27 November

As urban expansion accelerates across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, LiveableCitiesX brings together governments, urban planners, investors, and innovators to shape smarter, greener, and more resilient cities. The event focuses on sustainable urban development, mobility, and infrastructure, with the LiveableCitiesX Summit serving as a key platform for policy dialogue and collaboration.

Future FM: 24 – 27 November

As the region’s leading platform for facilities management, Future FM highlights the sector’s digital transformation and focus on sustainability. The event connects industry leaders with solution providers to showcase smart FM technologies, explore best practices, and discuss strategies shaping the future of efficient and resilient building management.

