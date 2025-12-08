Rostro Group, an international diversified fintech and financial services group, has obtained a Category 5 licence from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), marking a significant step in its long-term commitment to shape the UAE’s future financial ecosystem.

The UAE’s fintech ecosystem continues to expand at an exceptional pace, supported by progressive regulation, rising investor appetite, and strong government initiatives. Recent industry reports from bodies such as the MENA Fintech Association and Magnitt indicate that the UAE consistently attracts over 40–45% of all fintech investments in the region, reinforcing its position as the leading fintech hub in MENA.

Looking ahead, the sector in the UAE is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 20% over the next five years, driven by increasing adoption of digital payments, rapid expansion in wealth-tech and digital brokerage services, and continued regulatory enhancements from bodies such as the SCA and ADGM. With this momentum, the UAE is well-positioned to remain a regional centre of innovation, capital formation, and digital financial transformation.

With UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) strengthening oversight and raising industry standards, the approval recognizes Rostro Group as a compliant and trusted participant in the country’s expanding financial landscape. It also allows the Group to operate in line with UAE’s expectations for transparency, investor protection and responsible market engagement.

Based in the UAE, the group is led by CEO Michael Ayres, who has long-standing experience in the region’s fintech sector. Speaking about the SCA approval, Ayres highlighted that Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s rapid evolution into a future-ready financial ecosystem is unmatched.

Ayres said: “We at Rostro Group see the UAE as one of the most forward-thinking financial centres, one that will soon rival leading centres like London, Singapore or New York. Securing this licence deepens our alignment with the country’s vision to build a tech-first, institutionally robust financial ecosystem and propels our contribution to its next phase of growth.”

Rostro Group’s multi-brand structure is built to serve diverse categories of investors through a unified global ecosystem. Its Scope Prime division supports institutional clients with industry leading trading infrastructure, while Scope Markets offers individuals streamlined access to global trading and investing opportunities.

In recent years, the product offering of Rostro Group has been widened to include access to over 60 regional CFD equities, as well as the development of proprietary CFD indices to mirror the performance of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets.

Local banking relationships have already been established. In addition, Rostro’s Scope Prime division is now ready to provide multi-asset prime brokerage services to financial institutions across the GCC, whilst the retail client-facing Scope Markets division can offer account types denominated in multiple currencies including AED and USD.

