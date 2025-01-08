DUBAI: Officials participating in the 17th session of the international trade fair “Arab Plast 2025” emphasised the significance of the UAE as a key hub for global companies in these sectors to expand their reach in regional and global markets.

During the exhibition, which runs until 9th January, representatives from international pavilions told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that global companies – particularly western ones – view the UAE as a strategic platform and gateway to the Middle East and Africa. They also regard the UAE as one of the world's leading markets where companies seek to establish a presence.

Nidal Mohammed Kadar, Arabplast Exhibition Manager, highlighted that the exhibition serves as a major meeting point for companies from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the plastics sector. He noted the participation of more than 750 companies in this year's edition.

Kadar added that this year's theme emphasises sustainability and recycling, aiming to steer the industry toward more environmentally friendly solutions. Global companies are leveraging the event to present new technologies and sustainable practices, fostering opportunities for collaboration and growth in this vital sector.

On Dubai and the UAE's importance as a global exhibition hub, Kadar remarked that the UAE serves as a strategic gateway to Middle Eastern, African, and international markets. Dubai, in particular, offers an ideal commercial environment for growth and expansion.

He also drew attention that Arab plast is not just an exhibition but a platform to enhance connections between local and international companies and explore new partnerships that support sustainable growth in the industry.

Florian Mikolasch, Head of the German pavilion at the exhibition, underscored the importance of the UAE market in the plastics and advanced machinery sectors, with nearly 70 German companies participating in the pavilion this year.

Representing the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), based in Frankfurt, Mikolasch explained that the participating companies cover a broad range of fields within the plastics industry, from raw materials to advanced machinery.

He expressed optimism about the region's market, noting the promising opportunities for growth and expansion.

Mikolasch added that the exhibition and the UAE as a whole act as gateways to diverse markets. He also highlighted the strong trade relations between German and Emirati companies, noting that Germany ranks as the second-largest supplier of advanced machinery to the UAE market.

Marika Maj, Senior Exhibition Manager at the Italian pavilion, emphasised Italy's keen interest in the UAE market, describing it as a key platform for expanding business in the region.

She reiterated the UAE's role as a strategic base for Italian companies to access regional and international markets.

Farah Abdul Hamed, Media Director of Arab plast, highlighted that Dubai's strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, along with its excellence in organising major global exhibitions, makes this event an ideal platform for leaders in the petrochemicals and plastics industries to connect regionally and globally.

She emphasised that the exhibition plays a vital role in fostering strong partnerships between manufacturers, investors, and entrepreneurs aiming to grow their businesses and seize new opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.