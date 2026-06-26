Doha: A new study from Siemens reveals the Middle East is ready to enter a new era of infrastructure transition that is autonomous, resilient, and sustainable.

According to the 2026 Middle East Infrastructure Transition Monitor, the region is outpacing global counterparts in its commitment to the transition, with regional leaders demonstrating stronger investment intentions and a heightened sense of urgency around clean energy transformation.

Siemens’ comprehensive study, titled Powering Transformation: How a new generation of infrastructure assets is reshaping the Middle East, based on a survey of 400 senior executives and in-depth interviews with leaders and experts in the region, reveals a region aligned for impact, with 66% of executives stating that the global energy transition needs to accelerate significantly, compared with 57% globally. The combination of optimism and urgency reflects a region at an inflection point, where governments have setambitious strategic priorities, prompting organizations to follow suit.

“The 2026 Middle East Infrastructure Transition Monitor highlights a significant shift across the Middle East, as infrastructure evolves into a strategic driver of competitiveness, resilience, and sustainable growth,” said Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East and Siemens Qatar. “As energy systems grow more complex and demand continues to rise, success will depend on the ability to connect data, intelligence, and physical infrastructure at scale. At Siemens, we see this transformation unfolding every day. By bridging the real and digital worlds, we are helping customers move beyond traditional infrastructure toward industrial AI-enabled systems that not only power autonomous buildings and future grids efficiently but also make them resilient. The next phase of infrastructure transformation will be defined by how intelligently systems can anticipate, adapt, and respond to change.”

Industrial AI is accelerating operational transformation, unlocking unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across national systems.

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