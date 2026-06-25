The artificial intelligence (AI) technology is largely ready, but organisations now face the challenge of closing the gap between AI adoption and effective implementation, according to Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company.

Thomson Reuters, in its 2026 Future of Professionals report, has warned that professional services firms risk losing clients, revenue and talent if they fail to implement AI despite widespread adoption of the technology across the legal, tax and audit sectors.

The findings, based on a global survey of 1,800 professionals, show a widening gap between AI ambition and reality, one that is now carrying material consequences with up to $143 billion in client revenue at risk in the US and talent considering leaving.

According to the company's 2026 Future of Professionals report, based on a survey of 1,800 professionals worldwide, a growing gap has emerged between organizations' AI ambitions and their ability to translate those ambitions into tangible business outcomes.

The report estimates that as much as $143 billion in US legal and accounting revenue could be at risk as corporate clients increasingly expect AI-driven improvements in service quality.

Nearly one-third of clients surveyed said they are likely to reassess provider relationships within the next 12 months based on AI capabilities.

"We're seeing a clear divide emerge," remarked Steve Hasker, the President and CEO of Thomson Reuters.

"Firms that are operationalizing AI are pulling ahead. Those that aren't are starting to take on real risk across talent, clients and financial performance," he stated.

While AI adoption has become widespread, with 74% of professionals using AI tools weekly, the report found that 91% believe their organizations are failing to realize the technology's full potential. More than one-third of respondents said organizational AI ambitions are not reflected in their daily work, while nearly one in five reported that their company still lacks a clear AI strategy.

The study also highlighted growing concerns over the use of unsanctioned AI tools, often referred to as "shadow AI."

One-third of lawyers, accountants and compliance professionals said they use AI applications not approved by their organizations, rising to 41% among those who believe their employers are moving too slowly on AI adoption, said the report by Thomson Reuters.

At the same time, demand for trusted and secure AI solutions is increasing. Nearly all respondents said AI systems must protect confidential data, provide authoritative content and generate outputs that can be explained and defended, yet 41% reported lacking access to professional-grade tools that meet those requirements.

The report found that the execution gap is beginning to influence workforce decisions. About 24% of professionals who perceive a disconnect between AI's capabilities and their organization's implementation said they would consider leaving within two years, while 13% said they may leave within the next 12 months.

Access to advanced AI tools is also becoming a key factor in recruitment. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said professional-grade AI would influence their decision to accept a new role, while almost one-third of current users said they would reject a job offer if such tools were unavailable.

Client expectations are rising just as quickly. While 78% of corporate clients described AI-enabled quality improvements as important or essential, only 6% believe most service providers are currently delivering those benefits.

"Not all AI is created equal. In professions where there is real liability, the standard has to be much higher," Hasker said. "When outputs shape legal judgments, regulatory filings or client advice, 'almost right' isn't good enough," he added.

Thomson Reuters said the findings underscore the need for what it calls "Fiduciary-Grade AI" — systems built on authoritative content, strong privacy and security standards, subject-matter expertise, transparent outputs and human oversight.

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