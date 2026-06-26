Varenne Capital Partners, a Paris-based research and process-driven global investment manager, has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

After successfully developing its business across Europe, Varenne Capital’s expansion to the Emirates marks a new chapter for its international development and adds a new presence in one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking financial centers.

The Varenne Capital will be the French group's wholly owned UAE subsidiary regulated by the DFSA. This expansion comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial hub, with DIFC at the core of this growth as the only financial centre in the region operating at scale across all sectors.

Home to over 8,800 active registered companies and more than 550 wealth and asset management firms, DIFC offers a robust, internationally recognised legal and regulatory framework, alongside deep access to regional and global capital flows.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our office in DIFC, a leading international financial hub which offers the energy, the talent, and the connections that a firm like ours needs for its growth," explained Giuseppe Perrone, co-founder and President of Varenne Capital Partners.

"Giacomo de Nardis, one of the firm’s most senior associates, will be leading the initiative. His more than 15 years’ tenure at Varenne and his deep involvement in our investment process make Giacomo the ideal person to represent the firm in its new chapter," stated Perrone.

Giacomo de Nardis, Senior Executive Officer and Director of Varenne Capital, said: "Dubai has established itself as one of the most dynamic and innovative financial ecosystems in the world, bringing together exceptional talent, technological depth and a spirit of ambition that sets it apart. It is an extraordinary environment to be part of, and I am proud to represent Varenne Capital in the region."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We welcome Varenne Capital Partners to DIFC as they establish operations in the region. Their decision to establish in DIFC underscores the strength of our reputation as the leading choice for internationally regulated financial firms."

"Their established track record and rigorous investment approach bring added credibility and expertise to our asset management community," he added.

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