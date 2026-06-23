Arab Finance: Orange Egypt has launched Start Hub, a new digital platform aimed at supporting university students and recent graduates, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, as per an emailed press release.

Through Start Hub, Orange Egypt will provide a digital platform that connects young people with career development and employment opportunities.

The platform will offer career guidance, skills development programs, training opportunities, and access to job openings to help students and graduates transition into the labor market.

As part of its participation in the forum, Orange Egypt also showcased employment and training opportunities within the company.

Through its Orange Digital Center, the company offered training in artificial intelligence, data analytics, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing, focusing on skills increasingly sought across the digital economy.

The initiative supports ongoing efforts to strengthen youth employability and develop workforce-ready talent. It also reflects cooperation between the public and private sectors to support young people as labor market requirements continue to evolve.

This partnership aligns with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to support a knowledge-based economy while promoting inclusion and sustainability in the labor market.