Highlights:

Qualcomm’s first-generation Qualcomm Dragonfly™ C1000 CPU will be in production starting in the second half of 2028.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Meta announced a strategic multi-generation collaboration for Qualcomm Technologies to be a supplier for data center CPUs for Meta. Qualcomm Technologies’ data center CPU, the Qualcomm Dragonfly™ C1000, is planned to power Meta’s next-generation server fleet, underscoring the growing importance of high-performance, power-efficient compute in large-scale scale-out environments.

Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions will be in production starting in the second half of 2028 and future data center capacity expansions. Qualcomm Technologies’ platform approach, spanning advanced compute, high-performance connectivity, and system-level optimization, is designed to deliver substantial performance per watt and help reduce total cost of ownership at scale.

“We designed our data center CPU to deliver leading performance per core and a breakthrough in power efficiency for large scale data center deployments, and this multi-generation agreement with Meta is a significant validation of that approach,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We’re thrilled to build on our partnership with Meta, expanding from devices to data center. And this is just the beginning.”

"We're excited to continue partnering with Qualcomm Technologies as they design the next generation of CPUs for Meta," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta. "Along with our other compute investments, we're quickly building the infrastructure we need to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone in the world.”

For more information on Qualcomm Dragonfly solutions please read our data center announcement.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high performance, low power computing and industry leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.