ABU DHABI, UAE - District Real Estate (DRE), the UAE property intelligence and advisory firm operating across Abu Dhabi and Dubai since 2014, today announced the full launch of its next-generation platform at districtuae.com, anchored by Dhabi AI — a conversational property intelligence advisor built exclusively on verified UAE market data.

Following a period of regional disruption earlier this year, official figures from the Dubai Land Department confirmed Q1 2026 total transactions reached AED 252 billion, up 31% year-on-year, while ADREC recorded its highest quarterly performance on record — AED 66 billion in transaction value, a 160.7% increase on the same period in 2025.

"Markets test confidence. The UAE passed that test," said District Real Estate. "When buyers and investors needed clarity most, many were navigating the market without reliable data. Dhabi was built to change that."

What Dhabi AI Delivers

Conversational property intelligence across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

across Abu Dhabi and Dubai Golden Visa guidance — eligibility, thresholds, end-to-end pathway

— eligibility, thresholds, end-to-end pathway Mortgage and cost calculators

1,300+ building profiles across 94 communities

across 94 communities 147+ intelligence pages on areas, developers, market conditions

on areas, developers, market conditions 38 developer profiles and ratings

UAE Investment Index

All data sourced from verified ADREC, DARI and DRE transaction records.

About District Real Estate

UAE property intelligence and advisory firm established in Abu Dhabi in 2014. Licensed by ADREC and RERA Dubai. Offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Cairo.

Web: www.districtuae.com | Dhabi AI: www.districtuae.com/district-ai

Contact: info@districtuae.com | 800 DRE (373)