Riyadh -- Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier and a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), today announced the arrival of its first two custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The aircraft arrived in tandem at approximately 10 a.m. local time, receiving a water cannon salute upon touchdown.

The aircraft – using the call signs Riyadh 1 and Riyadh 2 and registered as HZ-RXAA and HZ-RXAB – are the first of Riyadh Air’s 72 state-of-the-art Dreamliners.

Their arrival marks the commencement of the carrier's broader strategy to expand its fleet to more than 180 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. Leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe, Riyadh Air aims to connect the capital to over 100 global destinations by 2030, with plans to fly to nearly 20 destinations by the end of this year.

Commenting on the arrival, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said: “To see our very first custom-built Dreamliners touch down in Riyadh is a truly historic moment for us, and a momentous day for Saudi aviation as part of Vision 2030. I could not be more excited or more confident about the future and the legacy we are creating. Not only are we building an airline, we are opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom. We are absolutely ready and excited to welcome the world to Riyadh.”

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

For media inquiries: media@riyadhair.com

Discover more: riyadhair.com

Follow us: @riyadhair