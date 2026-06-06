Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: GF deepens its commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing its global Flow Solutions expertise closer to customers to support the Kingdom’s transformation Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant transformation, and GF, with its comprehensive flow solutions’ portfolio, is uniquely positioned to address applications across infrastructure, industrial, and building segments – notably supporting water security and availability across the Kingdom.

GF establishes a company in the KSA and opens its commercial office in Riyadh, backed by strong investments in its local team. "Saudi Arabia is not a new market for us, but this important step reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia's transformation and will further support our ability to help solve the Kingdom’s water challenges", said César Sayegh, General Manager of GF Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (GF MENAT).

Saudi Arabia's ambitious transformation demands water infrastructure at extraordinary scale: from desalination, water distribution, water usage in buildings and industries, to water treatment. GF’s new office in Riyadh puts more than 10 specialists on the ground, close to the Kingdom's projects, technical requirements, and delivery timelines, backed by GF's global manufacturing network across more than 40 countries and GF’s well-established distribution partners in the KSA.

"This step brings our global expertise closer to Saudi Arabia through a strong commercial and technical presence. As our business grows alongside the country's ambitions, GF is committed to progressively increasing local investments and building rewarding career opportunities for Saudi talent and partners," added Sayegh.