Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has achieved a new global milestone in operational excellence. The airline ranked first among airlines worldwide for on-time performance in both departure and arrival rates in May 2026, according to the latest report by Cirium, the leading global aviation analytics provider.

The airline recorded an on-time departure rate of 92.30% and an on-time arrival rate of 90.12%, operating 13,669 flights across its network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

The achievement comes during one of Saudia’s most demanding operational periods, as the airline continued to manage scheduled operations alongside the arrival phase of the 2026 Hajj season, the transportation of pilgrims from around the world, and the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

This performance was driven by integrated planning and execution across Saudia’s operational teams, supported by advanced digital systems and AI-enabled solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve readiness, and support proactive decision-making.

The achievement was also supported by strong coordination across Saudia’s business units, as well as effective collaboration with partners across the aviation ecosystem. It also contributes to the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading global aviation hub and international connector.

On-time performance remains one of the most important indicators of service quality and guest experience, given its direct connection to the value of guests’ time. Saudia has embedded punctuality as a core institutional culture across its operations, supporting sustained performance and enabling the airline to achieve leading regional and global rankings in recent years.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia was also recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com