Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait has published its fifth Sustainability Report, highlighting its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2025 and reflecting the cumulative institutional approach across five consecutive years. It comes at a time when sustainability disclosures in the Kuwaiti capital market are transitioning from a voluntary practice to a mandatory regulatory requirement.

The report is aligned with an integrated set of internationally recognized frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Exchanges and Commodity Markets sector, relevant elements of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) requirements, Boursa Kuwait’s ESG Reporting Guide and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This enhances comparability and supports consistency with the global trends adopted in leading capital markets.

Commenting on the release, Head of Markets Sector at Boursa Kuwait Noura AlAbdulkareem said:

“Boursa Kuwait’s fifth Sustainability Report represents a natural continuation of the company’s mission to enhance transparency and embed a culture of responsible market conduct. Sustainability has become a key factor in assessing investment merit and building trust with investors and stakeholders. As Kuwait’s official stock exchange and a listed company, we continue to work towards developing a more mature disclosure ecosystem while supporting listed companies in advancing their governance, environmental and social responsibility practices.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report comes at a particularly important time and on the heels of Capital Markets Authority Circular No. 4 of 2025, which requires “Premier” Market companies to prepare and publish sustainability reports for 2025 and disclose them on the Boursa Kuwait website before the end of the second quarter of 2026.

As an entity with dual responsibilities as Kuwait’s official stock exchange and a listed company, Boursa Kuwait reaffirms its early compliance with this requirement and its role in setting a benchmark for institutional disclosure.

The report is also in line with the updated edition of Boursa Kuwait’s ESG Reporting Guide, which provides a guiding framework to support listed companies in preparing their reports in accordance with best practices, while enhancing transparency, comparability and responsiveness to the expectations of investors and stakeholders.

Commenting on this, AlAbdulkareem added that “Boursa Kuwait’s consistent publication of sustainability reports reflects a well-established disclosure strategy that goes beyond responding to regulatory requirements to setting an example in the field.”

This approach is aligned with the proactive stance Boursa Kuwait has adopted over the years through the publication of sustainability reports, the provision of guiding frameworks such as the ESG Reporting Guide and its regular updates, as well as supporting listed companies in developing their disclosure practices. These efforts contribute to enhancing transparency and strengthening the confidence of investors and stakeholders.”

Boursa Kuwait’s fifth Sustainability Report highlights its efforts to develop the capital market and promote innovation, including the continued enhancement of the market’s digital infrastructure, improved operational efficiency and support for the introduction of financial instruments and products that help deepen the market and expand the investor base.

These efforts are part of a broader vision to build a diversified capital market capable of keeping pace with global developments and accommodating new asset classes, strengthening the competitiveness of the Kuwaiti market and reinforcing its role in supporting the national economy.

The company’s fifth sustainability report also reflects Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to embedding a culture of responsible market conduct and promoting sustainable growth, building on an institutional approach that began with its membership in the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative in 2017 and has continued through the publication of sustainability reports, the development of guiding frameworks and the establishment of strategic partnerships that support the community and the environment.

ESG Performance Highlights for 2025

471 tons Recycled plastic through the strategic partnership with Omniya Plastic Collection Over 173 tons Hazardous waste removed from Kuwait Bay Over 1100 students Beneficiaries of financial literacy programs 44 Missions Environmental field missions in 2025 2017 Boursa Kuwait joins the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative 1972 kilograms Operational waste disposed of efficiently

Enhancing operational efficiency and developing human capital

Boursa Kuwait enhanced the efficiency of its operational resources and further embedded responsible management practices across the organization. In 2025, the total amount of waste processed was around 1972 kilograms, including 472 kilograms of plastic waste and 1500 kilograms of paper waste that were recycled or securely disposed of. This reflects the company’s approach to reducing its operational environmental impact, improving resource efficiency and embedding sustainability practices within the workplace.

Boursa Kuwait continued to invest in its human capital, regarded as a key pillar of sustainable institutional performance, through training programs and internal initiatives aimed at developing leadership and professional capabilities, strengthening specialized knowledge and supporting a culture of engagement and development.

The company also remains committed to building a motivating work environment that empowers employees, enhances the efficiency of internal operations and supports the organization’s ability to meet the requirements of a more advanced and sustainable capital market.

Empowering youth and promoting financial literacy

Boursa Kuwait continued to support initiatives aimed at promoting financial literacy, empowering youth, developing skills and strengthening its strategic partnerships with local and international organizations as part of its corporate social responsibility.

These efforts included continued collaboration with CODED Academy through the sponsorship and hosting of the fifth edition of the UNICODE program, which attracted more than 320 university students, as well as signing a strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait to support and empower more than 800 high school and university students through educational and training programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life skills.

These efforts were complemented by support for specialized professional initiatives, including a partnership with CFA Institute to host and sponsor the CFA Research Challenge.

In addition, the company strengthened its partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and supported its humanitarian initiatives in the region. These initiatives reflect an integrated approach that combines education, youth empowerment, humanitarian action and the development of partnerships with sustainable impact.

Tangible environmental impact

Boursa Kuwait continued to support initiatives aimed at protecting the environment, enhancing resource efficiency and reducing its operational environmental impact through multiple partnerships and initiatives that reflect its commitment to translating sustainability principles into measurable practical impact.

This included the company’s continued sponsorship of the Environmental Voluntary Foundation’s Kuwait Dive Team in its efforts to preserve Kuwait Bay, one of the country’s vital economic and environmental assets.

Through 44 field missions during the year, the team removed more than 173 tons of waste, including 76 tons of hazardous materials across 29 missions and seven tons of abandoned fishing nets, in addition to recovering six vessels and boats with a total weight of 90 tons. These efforts reflect the importance of long-term partnerships in addressing environmental challenges and embedding responsible environmental practices.

Boursa Kuwait also continued its strategic partnership with Omniya Plastic Collection Company to support plastic recycling efforts and promote the concept of a circular economy, which was complemented by internal initiatives aimed at rationalizing energy and water consumption and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

In 2025, Omniya successfully recycled more than 471 tons of plastic waste, equivalent to around 23.6 million plastic bottles, reflecting the growing scale and effectiveness of the environmental initiatives supported by the company.

Sustainable growth and lasting impact

Boursa Kuwait’s fifth Sustainability Report is an extension of the company’s sustainability strategy, which is built around the pillars of community and the environment and aims to create long-term value for stakeholders through practical initiatives and institutional partnerships with tangible impact.

The report also reflects Boursa Kuwait’s approach to aligning its disclosures with international standards and national priorities, meeting the expectations of investors, regulators and stakeholders while enhancing their quality and comparability.

In 2025, Boursa Kuwait affirmed that sustainability has become an embedded part of its institutional framework and a key element in enhancing operational efficiency, developing human capital and expanding its social and environmental impact and that transparent disclosure of ESG practices is a central factor in building trust, reinforcing credibility and serving as a strategic asset for any institution seeking to achieve sustainable long-term success.