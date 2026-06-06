London, United Kingdom – The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) participated in London International Disputes Week 2026 (LIDW26), represented by The Rt Hon The Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the Qatar International Court.

As part of the main conference programme held at the QEII Centre in London, Lord Thomas participated in a panel discussion titled “AI, Authenticity and the Future of Evidence: Trust in a Synthetic World”. The session explored how the international disputes community can preserve confidence in evidence while responding to the opportunities and challenges presented by transformational artificial intelligence.

During the week, Lord Thomas also spoke at and attended a series of high-level engagements, including the dinner hosted by Monckton Chambers and Michelman Robinson LLP under the theme “Arbitration as the Guardian of the Rule of Law in an Unstable World”, the London International Disputes Week Co-Chairs’ Dinner held at Livery Hall, and the BarMENA dinner event held at The Delaunay.

Commenting on the participation, Lord Thomas said:

“London International Disputes Week continues to provide an important platform for dialogue on the key issues shaping the future of international dispute resolution. As technology continues to transform the way evidence is created, presented and assessed, it is essential that courts and dispute resolution institutions continue to uphold confidence, fairness and the rule of law. QICDRC is pleased to contribute to these discussions and to strengthen its engagement with the international disputes community.”

QICDRC’s participation reflects the Court’s continued commitment to contributing to international legal dialogue, engaging with leading global platforms, and supporting the development of trusted, effective, and forward-looking dispute resolution systems.

About the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre

The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) (comprised of the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal) was established by QFC Law No. 7 of 2005 (as amended) as part of the State of Qatar’s initiative to build a world-class international financial centre. Designed to have international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the Qatar Financial Centre’s strategy to attract international business and financial services to Qatar. QICDRC provides a modern, specialist civil and commercial court designed to hear cases quickly, economically and in front of internationally renowned, independent judges. The QFC Civil and Commercial Court also has jurisdiction to hear various civil and commercial matters emanating from the Qatar Free Zones Authority and Qatar Media City.

Led by the President of the Court, The Rt. Hon Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the judges of the Court are renowned for their independence, impartiality, integrity, and propriety. The judges hail from a variety of civil and common law jurisdictions, including Qatar, England and Wales, France, Australia, Singapore, China, and South Africa.

In addition to the Court, the Regulatory Tribunal of the Qatar Financial Centre has jurisdiction to hear appeals brought by individuals and corporate bodies against decisions of the QFC Authority, the QFC Regulatory Authority, and other QFC institutions, as well as hearing appeals relating to a decision to revoke or suspend the licenses of registered companies operating within the Qatar Free Zones. Led by its Chairman, Sir William Blair, the Regulatory Tribunal comprises judges from Qatar, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, and the United States of America, all of whom specialise in the resolution of regulatory disputes.

CONTACT FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

pr@qicdrc.gov.qa