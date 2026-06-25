DUBAI - The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today published its 2025 Annual Report, “Shaping the Financial Markets of the Future.”

According to the report, the DFSA licensed and registered 182 new firms, bringing the total number of regulated entities to 1,050, a 16 percent increase on 2024, spanning banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and fintech.

Since the close of the reporting period on 31st December 2025, Dubai has advanced to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index (39), published in March 2026, marking its highest-ever ranking.

The report comes amid continued momentum within DIFC and Dubai's financial sector, building on DIFC's position as the leading international financial centre across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman, DFSA, said, “The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) continues to support the rapid growth of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and DIFC 2030 strategies, which seek to position the Emirate as a global top four hub for finance, investment, and innovation by 2033.

He added, “In 2025, we welcomed 182 regulated entities into our jurisdiction, bringing the total number to 1,050 – our third consecutive year of double-digit growth. Today, this dynamic and thriving ecosystem includes the vast majority of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), as well as an extensive network of wealth and asset managers, capital markets firms, banks, insurers, auditors, and professional services firms. The recent Global Financial Centres Index placing Dubai seventh globally – its highest-ever position – reflects the strength of what we are building together.”

Mark Steward, Chief Executive, DFSA, stated, “As outlined within our Annual Report: Shaping the Financial Markets of the Future, 2025 saw a third consecutive year of double digit growth in Dubai’s International Financial Centre. This signals continued strong confidence in DIFC and Dubai, and a broadening and deepening of the ecosystem, underscored by the DFSA’s risk-based, international regulatory environment.

This momentum has continued into 2026 against a backdrop of ongoing global uncertainty. In times of uncertainty, investors look for jurisdictions like DIFC with strong risk-based regulatory frameworks and approaches, institutional depth, and long-term strategic credibility. The response over the last months, from my DFSA colleagues, as well as our stakeholders in both the government and from the banking, insurance, and financial sectors, has been outstanding as we continue to lay the groundwork for the future of financial markets.”

The report highlighted sustained growth across banking, insurance, capital markets, fintech, and wealth and asset management.

During 2025, the total value of new debenture listings reached US$30.6 billion, bringing outstanding listings to US$147.4 billion. DIFC maintained its position as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for sukuk, with US$107.9 billion in outstanding listings. OTC market saw unprecedented growth on value and volume of transactions with US$13 trillion in Q4 2025.

In wealth and asset management, the fund management sector expanded to 121 authorised firms with US$176 billion in assets under management, while the broader sector comprises more than 320 authorised firms with US$220 billion in assets under advisory. DIFC has also become one of the world's top five hubs for hedge funds, with 87 registered in the centre.

The consolidated balance sheet of DIFC banks reached US$251 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, representing annual growth of 19 percent, while private banking assets under advisory rose to US$103.8 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year.

In insurance, insurance-related entities increased by 15 percent. Gross written premiums reached a record US$4.24 billion for reinsurers and reinsurance underwriters, while insurance brokers recorded US$3.38 billion.

On enforcement and market integrity, the DFSA progressed 17 investigations during 2025 and concluded seven by year-end. The Authority received 322 complaints concerning firms or individuals within its jurisdiction, resolving 81 percent within 28 days, and issued 49 consumer alerts, up 69 percent from 2024.

The report also highlighted the DFSA's continued collaboration with government entities, international standard-setting bodies, financial institutions, and industry stakeholders to strengthen policy frameworks and support market development.

By the end of 2025, the DFSA had signed 120 Memoranda of Understanding, five multilateral Memoranda of Understanding, and eight innovation agreements to strengthen regulatory cooperation across jurisdictions.

During 2025, the Authority enhanced regulatory frameworks covering digital finance, digital assets, sustainable finance, and technology-enabled financial services. Its Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox, launched in March 2025, attracted 96 expressions of interest from firms across six jurisdictions.

The DFSA's annual artificial intelligence survey found that 52 percent of DIFC firms actively used AI in 2025, up from 33 percent in 2024, while adoption of generative AI increased by 166 percent year-on-year.

The report added that the launch of DFSA Connect, a next-generation online platform for authorisation and approvals processes, contributed to a 25 percent increase in authorisation applications while maintaining service quality and regulatory rigour.