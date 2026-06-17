US-based PEM electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International has signed master cooperation agreement with Poland-based green hydrogen and green ammonia project developer Hynfra to advance green hydrogen projects in Mauritania, Jordan, and Oman.

Under the agreement, Ohmium will provide technical support and PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyser expertise throughout the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and development stages of the three projects, the company said in a press statement.

Markus Tacke, CEO of Ohmium International said the agreement with Hynfra is a key milestone as the company expands into the Middle East and Africa.

Tomoho Umeda, CEO of Hynfra said Ohmium is the company's PEM electrolyser partner, noting that Hynfra maintains at least two qualified suppliers for each technology category.

Last month, Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed an $1 billion investment agreement with Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) for development of a green ammonia and hydrogen production facility in Aqaba. JGA is a joint venture between Hynfra and UAE-based industrial development company Fidelity Group.

In September 2025, Hynfra had signed a framework agreement with the Government of Mauritania for a $1.5 billion green ammonia project in Nouakchott with annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

In Oman, Hynfra is planning to develop a $4 billion green ammonia project in Duqm with an annual capacity of 0.4 million tonnes, according to the company’s website.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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