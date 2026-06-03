Jordan is planning to expand the Chinese industrial complex in Al-Qatrana by 3 million square metres (sqm) following a surge in demand, according to a news report.

The complex will be declared a development zone, thereby offering various incentives, simplifying investment procedures and attracting new investments, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Alqudah told Al-Mamlaka TV.

The Al-Qatrana complex has witnessed rapid expansion since its launch in 2022, with the number of factories, particularly in the construction sector, reaching seven, he said.

He noted that investments in the industrial cluster is close to $800 million.

The minister said the government has decided to grant the Rawda Industrial Zone in Maan incentives similar to those in the Karak Industrial City, including electricity subsidies and lower land prices.

The move aims to attract new investments and promote industrial activity in the southern governorates, the report said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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