Egypt’s Minister of Industry, Khaled Hashem, met with senior executives from China National Tire & Rubber Corporation (CNTR), led by Chairperson Wang Jianjun, to discuss the company’s expansion plans in Egypt, including a major new manufacturing project in Alexandria valued at $550m.

The meeting was attended by Omar Mehanna, Chairperson of Prometeon Tyre Egypt, Mohamed Zada, Assistant Minister for Strategic Industries, Mohamed Samy, Assistant Minister for Strategic Affairs, and senior officials from the Ministry of Industry.

During the meeting, CNTR outlined plans to establish a new tire manufacturing facility in the Amreya district of Alexandria through Prometeon Tyre Egypt. The project will be developed on land adjacent to the company’s existing factory and will also include the modernisation and expansion of current production lines.

The new facility is expected to add annual production capacity of 1.5 million tires for heavy-duty trucks, engineering equipment, and agricultural tractors, with commercial operations scheduled to commence in early 2028.

According to the Ministry of Industry, the investment is expected to create around 1,600 direct jobs, facilitate technology transfer, and support the growth of Egypt’s tire exports.

The company also raised a number of issues related to industrial land allocation, licensing procedures, the recruitment of foreign specialists required for technology and knowledge transfer, and measures to strengthen oversight of non-compliant and dumped imports through enhanced anti-dumping enforcement.

Hashem reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the company’s expansion plans, stressing that the government is keen to facilitate industrial investments and remove obstacles facing manufacturers.

“The ministry is a genuine partner in supporting the company’s expansion strategy and will make every effort to address challenges, whether within the ministry or through coordination with other relevant authorities,” he said.

The minister also encouraged the company to expand into passenger car tire manufacturing, describing the sector as one of the most important feeder industries for Egypt’s automotive industry, which is receiving strong government backing under the National Automotive Industry Development Programme.

He noted that local production of passenger vehicle tires would help deepen domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imported automotive components.

The meeting further reviewed the company’s initiatives in energy efficiency, water conservation, and wastewater treatment and reuse. In this context, Hashem underscored the importance of incorporating solar energy into the new facility’s operations and increasing the local content ratio of its products.

He also revealed that the government is moving ahead with implementing the Local Product Preference Law in public procurement, a measure aimed at boosting demand for domestically manufactured goods and supporting industrial growth.

For his part, Wang Jianjun expressed confidence in Egypt’s economy and investment climate, commending the government’s efforts to support investors and facilitate industrial expansion.

He said the planned investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Egypt, building on the success of its existing operations in Alexandria. He added that CNTR intends to diversify its product portfolio in the coming years by introducing passenger car tire manufacturing, targeting both the domestic market and export destinations.

Wang noted that Egypt’s strategic geographic location, expanding industrial base, and supportive business environment position the country as a key regional hub for the company’s future growth and export ambitions.

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