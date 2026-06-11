MUSCAT - The China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) Shanxi Institute, a leading international engineering and infrastructure contractor, has announced that its Oman subsidiary has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Mawarid Wind Turbine Manufacturing Project at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) in southeastern Oman.

As EPC general contractor, the CEEC Shanxi Institute will oversee the construction of approximately 90,000 square metres of industrial and supporting facilities.

The scope of work includes a blade manufacturing workshop, hub manufacturing workshop, energy centre, office building, integrated utility networks, wastewater treatment facilities, as well as road and landscaping infrastructure.

Describing the project as a milestone in Oman’s energy transition, the Chinese contractor said: “This project is a benchmark for Oman’s implementation of Vision 2040 and its advancement of green energy transformation.

Upon completion, it will achieve integrated localisation of wind power research and development, production and supply, significantly reducing construction costs and shortening delivery cycles. It will provide core support for Oman’s wind power and green hydrogen industries, drive the clustering of high-end manufacturing, technology research and development, and operations and maintenance services, and serve as a model for new-energy localization across the Gulf region.”

Mawarid Turbine, a subsidiary of O-Green, the state-backed integrated renewable energy and industrialization platform, is developing Oman’s first wind turbine manufacturing facility with an initial investment estimated at around RO 70 million. A usufruct agreement for the project was signed earlier this year with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The project will be implemented in phases. The first phase will focus on the manufacture of wind turbine blades and key components, while the second phase will involve the establishment of a dedicated facility for the production of wind turbine towers and additional renewable energy components, in collaboration with local enterprises. Planned annual production capacity is expected to range between 800 MW and 1,000 MW, positioning the facility among the largest of its kind in the region.

Technology for the project will be supplied under a strategic partnership with Shanghai Electric Wind Power, one of China’s leading wind turbine manufacturers. The company has been appointed as technology licensor and knowledge-transfer partner, with responsibilities including technology licensing, establishment of a research centre, design of manufacturing systems, and the supply of turbines for pilot projects.

The collaboration also incorporates workforce development and Omanisation initiatives, including specialised training programmes in China for Omani engineers and technicians aimed at building a domestic wind-energy manufacturing ecosystem.

The EPC contractor, China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (SEPEC), is a core engineering and design subsidiary of state-owned CEEC, one of the world’s largest energy and infrastructure conglomerates. Headquartered in Shanxi Province, SEPEC specialises in engineering design, consultancy, EPC contracting, renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, energy storage, and environmental infrastructure.

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