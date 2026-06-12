Arab Finance: Egypt has approved a six-month extension of exceptional customs facilitation measures for transit shipments passing through its ports, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

Per the decision, transit shipments will continue to be cleared through Egyptian ports without requiring prior registration under the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system.

The move is intended to facilitate the movement of goods to their final destinations via Egyptian ports and support the flow of international trade.

Kouchouk said the decision is aimed at strengthening global supply chains and enhancing Egypt's position as both a regional and international logistics hub. He added that the government continues to simplify customs procedures to improve the business environment and support investment, production, and export activities.

For his part, Ahmad Amawi, Head of Egyptian Customs Authority, noted that the authority is working to further develop the transit system and facilitate the movement of transit trade through Egyptian ports.

The measures will also apply to indirect transit shipments moving to and from several African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, in a step aimed at supporting trade flows between Egypt and African markets, Amawi added.

The authority has also introduced a "non-manipulation certificate" to help enhance the rules of origin and trade agreements, while enhancing the credibility of transit shipments passing through Egyptian ports before the relevant authorities in receiving countries.