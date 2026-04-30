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Oman's sultan issued a decree establishing a special economic zone focused on artificial intelligence in Muscat governorate, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Oman's sultan issued a decree establishing a special economic zone focused on artificial intelligence in Muscat governorate
PHOTO
Oman's sultan issued a decree establishing a special economic zone focused on artificial intelligence in Muscat governorate, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)
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