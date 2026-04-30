The consolidated net profits after tax of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) climbed by 37% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 635.119 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 463.065 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Consolidated sales increased by 4% YoY to EGP 10.510 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 10.068 billion.

AMOC logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 468.125 million in the first three months of 2026, an annual leap of 36% from EGP 344.181 million.

Non-consolidated net sales jumped to EGP 10.291 billion from EGP 9.935 billion.

At the end of December 2025, the EGX-listed firm posted 2% YoY higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 656.428 million.

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