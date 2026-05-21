BENGALURU - Gulf equities rose in early trade on Thursday, driven by expectations that the United States ​was nearing a ⁠deal with Iran to end the Middle East war, while firmer oil ‌prices also buoyed sentiment.

Investors watched for signs of progress in U.S.-Iran talks after President Donald Trump ​said on Wednesday negotiations were in their final stages, but warned of further attacks if Tehran did ​not agree ​to a deal. He said Washington was prepared to wait a few days for the "right answer".

Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 1%, recovering from the previous ⁠session's losses, with Emaar Properties gaining 1.3% and Dubai Investments climbing 2.5%.

Dubai Investments reaffirmed plans to list its Dubai Investment Park unit before year-end, while its pharmaceutical unit Globalpharma signed seven memorandums of understanding covering research, manufacturing and sustainability.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index ​edged up 0.2%, ‌led by a 1% ⁠rise in ⁠Aldar Properties and a 0.6% gain in ADNOC Gas.

ADNOC's chief said on Wednesday the UAE's new ​crude pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz was about 50% ‌complete, adding global oil flows could take at least ⁠four months after the Iran war ends to recover to 80% of pre-conflict levels.

The Qatari benchmark index rebounded 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank up 1%. QatarEnergy-linked Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical climbed 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

QatarEnergy said on Wednesday it had acquired interests in three offshore exploration blocks in Uruguay from a Shell subsidiary, marking its first entry into the country's upstream sector. Financial details were not disclosed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped marginally, weighed by a 2.3% fall in utilities firm ‌ACWA Power and a 0.5% decline in Saudi Aramco.

The oil ⁠major is expected to burn more imported fuel oil ​for power generation this summer after the loss of natural gas supply from oilfields shut due to the Iran war's impact on exports, analysts said.

Oil prices climbed more than ​1%, with Brent ‌crude trading at $106.29 a barrel by 0618 GMT, on ⁠Iran peace deal uncertainty and U.S. inventory ​drawdowns.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)