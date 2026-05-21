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BENGALURU - Gulf equities rose in early trade on Thursday, driven by expectations that the United States was nearing a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war, while firmer oil prices also buoyed sentiment.
Investors watched for signs of progress in U.S.-Iran talks after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday negotiations were in their final stages, but warned of further attacks if Tehran did not agree to a deal. He said Washington was prepared to wait a few days for the "right answer".
Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 1%, recovering from the previous session's losses, with Emaar Properties gaining 1.3% and Dubai Investments climbing 2.5%.
Dubai Investments reaffirmed plans to list its Dubai Investment Park unit before year-end, while its pharmaceutical unit Globalpharma signed seven memorandums of understanding covering research, manufacturing and sustainability.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged up 0.2%, led by a 1% rise in Aldar Properties and a 0.6% gain in ADNOC Gas.
ADNOC's chief said on Wednesday the UAE's new crude pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz was about 50% complete, adding global oil flows could take at least four months after the Iran war ends to recover to 80% of pre-conflict levels.
The Qatari benchmark index rebounded 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank up 1%. QatarEnergy-linked Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical climbed 1% and 1.3%, respectively.
QatarEnergy said on Wednesday it had acquired interests in three offshore exploration blocks in Uruguay from a Shell subsidiary, marking its first entry into the country's upstream sector. Financial details were not disclosed.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped marginally, weighed by a 2.3% fall in utilities firm ACWA Power and a 0.5% decline in Saudi Aramco.
The oil major is expected to burn more imported fuel oil for power generation this summer after the loss of natural gas supply from oilfields shut due to the Iran war's impact on exports, analysts said.
Oil prices climbed more than 1%, with Brent crude trading at $106.29 a barrel by 0618 GMT, on Iran peace deal uncertainty and U.S. inventory drawdowns.
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)