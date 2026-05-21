Arab Finance: Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) recorded an annual increase of 111.57% in consolidated net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, logging EGP 389.667 million from EGP 184.180 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm generated sales amounting to EGP 388.413 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 320.813 million.

Regarding the standalone results, net profits climbed to EGP 402.776 million from EGP 338.918 million, while sales surged to EGP 284.012 million from EGP 238.996 million.

Established in 1997, the company produces and distributes movies and television programs, while owning and operating radio stations and filming studios. Through its main subsidiaries, the company offers media training services and owns a recreational park.