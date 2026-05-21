Arab Finance: Kuwait Finance House-Egypt (KFH-Egypt) posted a 84% rise in consolidated net profit in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, supported by growth across its business segments and operating activities, the bank said in a statement.

Net profit for the quarter ending March 31st, 2026, reached EGP 1.77 billion, up from EGP 0.96 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank's total financing portfolio rose to EGP 114.4 billion during Q1 2026, while customer deposits increased to EGP 144.7 billion, reflecting continued client demand for its banking services and products.

Total assets climbed to EGP 184.9 billion, while shareholders’ equity increased 5% to EGP 23.4 billion, strengthening the bank’s financial position and supporting its future expansion plans.

The results reflected the efficiency of its strategy in managing resources and maximizing returns, reinforcing its competitive position in Egypt’s banking sector.