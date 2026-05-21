Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken a key step toward going public with its IPO filing on Wednesday, in what could be the largest stock offering ever.

If SpaceX raises $75 billion, it would eclipse the world's largest IPO to date, which was oil major Saudi Aramco's listing in 2019.

Analysts expect the potential landmark listing to reinvigorate the IPO market and push more high-profile private startups such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and rival Anthropic to the public markets, ending a years-long downturn.

Here is an overview of the biggest IPOs globally, ranked by deal size:

Company Offer date Sector Deal size Saudi Aramco <2223.SE> 12/05/19 Energy $25.6 billion Alibaba <9988.HK> 09/18/14 Technology $21.8 billion SoftBank Corp <9984.T> 12/10/18 Communication Services $21.3 billion NTT Mobile <9432.T> 10/22/98 Communication Services $18.1 billion Visa <V.N> 03/18/08 Financials $17.9 billion AIA <1299.HK> 10/21/10 Financials $17.8 billion ENEL SpA <ENEI.MI> 11/01/99 Utilities $16.5 billion Meta <META.O> 05/17/12 Technology $16 billion General Motors <GM.N> 11/17/10 Consumer Discretionary $15.8 billion ICBC - H <1398.HK> 10/20/06 Financials $13.96 billion

Source: Renaissance Capital

(Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)