AlexBank reported robust financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with a net profit of EGP 3.57 billion, as per the bank’s income statement.

The bank’s total assets hit EGP 263.7 billion at the end of March 2026, up 8.86% as compared to end-December 2025.

Moreover, net loans and facilities to customers and banks stood at EGP 86.4 billion, 7.11% higher than in December 2025.

Total customer deposits were at EGP 201.06 billion during the three-month period ended last March, rising by 8.25% from the end of December 2025.

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