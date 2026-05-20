Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.48% to 52,774.98 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 1.88% to 5,827.66 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.76% to 5,904.31 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.71% at 14,771.63 points and by 0.72% at 20,579.64 points, respectively.

A total of 2.105 billion shares were traded at EGP 9.501 billion over 179,185 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.772 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 73.86% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 26.13% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 86.49% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.22% and 8.3%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 229.496 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 186.448 million and EGP 43.047 million, respectively.