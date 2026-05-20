Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Hassan Abdallah, and discussed ongoing efforts to reduce inflation, boost dollar inflows, and secure foreign currency reserves, according to a statement.

The meeting addressed the impact of ongoing regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions on inflation rates, capital flows, and Egypt’s external balance.

El-Sisi was briefed on the latest developments in Egypt's economic situation and progress achieved under the economic reform program.

The program helped in alleviating the inflation rate from its peak of 38% to 11% prior to the current crisis in the region.

Egypt’s net international reserves also reached a historic milestone of $53 billion in April 2026, equivalent to around 158% of short-term external debt.

During the meeting, Abdallah addressed the repercussions of current regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions on inflation rates, the external balance, and capital flows.

Abdallah outlined the repercussions of current geopolitical developments on inflationary pressures, external balances, and investment flows.

He reaffirmed the CBE’s commitment to maintaining a flexible exchange rate policy that enables the Egyptian pound to absorb external shocks.

The governor also offered a detailed briefing on preparations underway for Egypt's hosting of the 33rd Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which will be held next June.

At the end of the meeting, El-Sisi ordered accelerating efforts to achieve fiscal sustainability, enhance fiscal discipline, and improve the debt structure. He also urged the CBE to remain committed to growing international reserves and containing inflation.

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