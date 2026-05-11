Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation declined to 13.8% in April 2026, compared to 14% in March, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data.

The monthly core CPI inflation recorded 1.1% last month, lower than 1.2% in April 2025 and 2% in March 2026.

Monthly urban headline CPI inflation, released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), recorded 1.1% in April 2026, compared with 1.3% in April 2025 and 3.2% last March.

On an annual basis, urban headline CPI inflation hit 4.9% in April from 15.2% in March 2026.

As per CAPMAS data, Egypt’s annual headline inflation hit 13.4% in April 2026, versus 13.5% in March. The general consumer price index (CPI) reached 287.9 points last month, up 1.2% from 284.4 points in March 2026.