Egypt’s annual headline inflation hit 13.4% in April 2026, compared to 13.5% in March, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

The general consumer price index (CPI) reached 287.9 points last month, up 1.2% from 284.4 points in March 2026.

The food and beverages (F&B) segment jumped by 6.9% year-on-year (YoY) during April, while the alcoholic beverages and smoke section recorded an annual increase of 16.6%.

Likewise, the clothing and footwear section rose by 14.3% YoY, whereas the healthcare division climbed by 10.1%.

The housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel section witnessed a yearly jump of 30%.

Both transport and telecom sectors increased by 24.5% YoY and 0.8% YoY, respectively.

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