Arab Finance: JUZUR, one of Egypt’s and the region’s leading real estate developers, has commenced the construction phase on its modern commercial project “Neo” in New Cairo, according to a press release.

The development scheme will offer a fully integrated destination that combines business, leisure, and specialized services within a modern mixed-use environment.

Spanning 4.5 feddans, the modern commercial hub will feature retail units, medical clinics, and administrative offices.

The launch will meet the diverse demands of investors, doctors, and companies seeking strategic locations and integrated business spaces. The project also incorporates sustainable construction technologies and smart planning concepts aimed at enhancing quality of life and generating long-term value.

Mr. Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, said: “We are committed to delivering projects that align with market needs and offer real value to investors and customers. Neo reflects the company’s direction toward developing mixed-use projects in strategic locations with modern designs.”

Reda noted that the development has already seen strong demand, with around 30% of the project sold, reflecting customers’ strong confidence in the development.

JUZUR’s total investments across its portfolio currently stand at nearly EGP 13 billion, as it continues to pursue sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to customers and partners alike.