Arab Finance: The Egyptian Countryside Development Company signed an EGP 540 million cooperation agreement with Arab Contractors to construct a new asphalt road in the West Minya Plain, spanning more than 82 kilometers, as per a statement.

The new road will connect the Assiut Western Road with the West Minya and Darb El Bahnasawy areas, serving internal road networks extending around 1,800 kilometers within the company’s lands.

The new axis will serve nearly one million feddans allocated to the national project in the West Minya Plain region across the governorates of Minya and Assiut.

For his part, Amr Abdel Wahab, Chairman of the Egyptian Countryside Development, said this project marks an important step toward completing the infrastructure needed for the national project’s success

Abdel Wahab added that building roads and vital transport corridors is a key pillar of the company’s strategy to attract investments and facilitate transportation and services within newly reclaimed areas.

He noted that the total length of roads implemented across various regions has reached around 3,200 kilometers at a cost exceeding EGP 3.5 billion.

The agreement also aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen cooperation with major national companies, accelerate infrastructure development, and support the state’s vision for agricultural and urban expansion across Egypt.