Egypt has recently unveiled “The Spine,” a large-scale urban development led by Talaat Moustafa Group in partnership with the National Bank of Egypt. Conceived as an integrated global destination, the project brings together residential, commercial, and recreational functions within a unified urban framework designed to attract residents, visitors, and international businesses. Positioned as Egypt’s first cognitive city, it incorporates advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to enhance infrastructure, mobility, and service delivery through a centrally coordinated digital system.

This factsheet provides a comprehensive picture of the new mega project, while highlighting its expected economic impact on Egypt.

The Spine is located at the heart of Madinaty along East Cairo’s fastest-growing corridor, which benefits from proximity to key economic and residential hubs, as well as major international airports, enhancing its global accessibility. It serves as a strategic central axis within Greater Cairo, with direct connectivity to the New Administrative Capital and an integrated network of regional transport corridors, reinforcing its position as a pivotal urban and investment destination.

The project spans 2.4 million square meters (sqm) of land, with a total built-up area of 3.8 million sqm, comprising around 20,000 residential units and 1,251 serviced apartments, alongside 580,000 sqm of Grade A+ office space dedicated to business and financial activities.

The Spine includes 565,000 sqm for retail, dining, and entertainment, in addition to global hospitality offerings with 3,500 hotel rooms and suites. The development features 165 landmark towers reaching up to 130 meters, complemented by over one million square meters of landscaped green areas and water features.

The project benefits from a favorable regulatory and investment framework, as it is located within a Special Investment Zone (SIZ), offering tax, customs, and regulatory incentives. It provides streamlined licensing procedures, flexible employment frameworks, and an established dispute resolution ecosystem, in addition to fee-exempt retail operations and the potential for carbon credit trading.

The project’s investments are estimated at EGP 1.4 trillion. The Spine is expected to contribute around 1% to Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP). It is projected to create approximately 155,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect employment opportunities, while also generating substantial fiscal returns, with estimated tax revenues reaching EGP 800 billion over the course of its development and operation.

Over the past two years, Egypt has witnessed the launch of major real estate and tourism projects backed by substantial investments. In November 2025, Qatar’s Al Diar signed a $29.7 billion agreement to develop a North Coast tourism project. Earlier, in 2024, the UAE launched the Ras El Hekma project with investments estimated at $35 billion.

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