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The move aligns with the fund’s strategy to diversify its global portfolio by investing in future medical technologies and innovative sectors, the fund confirmed on Wednesday. Watch the Zawya video here:
Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the sovereignwealth fund of the sultanate, has invested in. Elon Musk’s brain chip firm Neuralink
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The move aligns with the fund’s strategy to diversify its global portfolio by investing in future medical technologies and innovative sectors, the fund confirmed on Wednesday. Watch the Zawya video here:
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