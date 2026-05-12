Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid has appointed four new assistants in line with the ministry’s strategy to develop its institutional work system.

This move will contribute to improving the investment climate, simplifying procedures, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy on the regional and global levels.

Mohamed Ayad was named as Assistant Minister for Promotion and Media Relations, bringing over 18 years of experience in capital markets, non-banking financial activities, economic media, and corporate communications.

Ayad served as an advisor to the Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and its affiliated entities from September 2021 to February 2026.

Farid also appointed Ali Azab as Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs. He brings around 15 years of legal and judicial experience, which was enriched through his work in the Egyptian State Council across its various departments and divisions.

Saeed Arafa was announced as Assistant Minister for Investment Contracts after holding several key positions, including Legal Advisor to the Ministry of Public Business Sector from June 2016 to January 2026. Arafa also served as Legal Advisor to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Finally, Sherif Yehia took over the role of Assistant Minister for Development and Digital Transformation, bringing over 22 years of work experience in the fields of information technology, cybersecurity, and digital governance.