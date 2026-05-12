Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session with a mixed performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.28% to 54,475.49 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index edged down by 0.25% to 5,873.92 points, while the EGX35-LV added 0.94% to 6,036.67 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.71% at 14,807.86 points and by 0.61% at 20,679.18 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 11.325 billion through the exchange of 2.281 billion shares over 245,849 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.814 trillion.

Individuals controlled 77.7% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 22.29%.

Egyptians took over 87% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 7.47% and 5.53%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 135.031 million and EGP 7.841 million, respectively. Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 142.872 million.