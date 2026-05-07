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Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Thursday, supported by strong corporate earnings and optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal, although uncertainty persisted over the fate of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end quickly as Tehran reviewed a U.S. peace proposal that, according to sources, would formally bring the conflict to a close while leaving unresolved Washington's key demands for Iran to halt its nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.8%, with ACWA Power surged 10%, while Elm Co, also, jumped 10% following a steep rise in first-quarter profit. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell $4.31, or 4.3%, to $96.96 a barrel by 1242 GMT.
Dubai's main share index gained 0.6%, led by 5.6% surge in toll operator Salik and a 7.2% surge in Emirates Central Cooling Systems after upbeat quarterly earnings.
In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat. The Qatari index added 0.6%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 1.6%. Egyptian bourse was closed for a public holiday.
- Saudi rose 0.8% to Arabia 11,031
- Abu Dhabi was flat at 9,876
- Dubai gained 0.6% to 5,932
- Qatar added 0.6% to 10,714
- Bahrain lost 0.7% to 1,942
- Oman added 0.2% to 8,351
- Kuwait eased 0.1% to 9,429
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)