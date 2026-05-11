Tunis - With the return season for Tunisians living abroad approaching, Tunisian Customs has begun implementing a series of logistical and human resource preparations aimed at ensuring smooth crossings and speeding up procedures at border checkpoints, particularly as the period coincides with the start of the Hajj season.

Spokesperson for the Directorate General of Customs, Colonel Chokri Jabri, told TAP in a TV interview these preparations include reinforcing air, sea and land border crossings with additional staff, while also strengthening officers’ readiness through continuous training on laws, regulations and their proper implementation, alongside providing the necessary logistical equipment due to the heavy pressure expected at border points during this period.

He explained that the shift toward digitising customs services has significantly reduced the time needed to complete procedures and shortened waiting times, whether for obtaining circulation permits or inspecting goods.

In this context, he highlighted the “Rokhsati” (My Permit) and “My Luggage" applications, which are part of the customs digitalisation process.

He added that Tunisian Customs is working toward expanding digitalisation, from electronic reports and online settlements to goods and currency declaration services, noting that a remote insurance service will soon be introduced.

Jabri also announced that the new “Diwana Sanad 2” information system will enter service by the end of 2026. It will include dedicated spaces for economic operators and travellers, paving the way for the full digitalisation of customs services.

and user-friendly, enabling Tunisians abroad as well as foreign travellers to complete procedures remotely from their place of residence.

This has helped reduce waiting times to between 5 and 15 minutes at most, especially at sea crossings, notably the Port of La Goulette.

On the security front, Jabri stressed that balancing smoother crossings with combating smuggling and the misuse of privileges remains one of the main challenges facing customs authorities.

He said this challenge is addressed through the vigilance and expertise of customs officers, the use of X-ray screening devices for all vehicles and the deployment of trained canine units to detect drugs and explosives.

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