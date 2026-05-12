The recent launch of the Greater Muscat Structure Plan marks a special moment in the history of Oman's development.

It is not merely an ambitious blueprint designed to place the capital among the finest cities in the region, but a visionary document seen as being significantly ahead of its time.

By transcending traditional administrative boundaries, the plan reimagines the capital as a cohesive, sustainable, and hyper-connected powerhouse.

The scale of the 'Greater Muscat' vision is breathtaking. Stretching from the historic corridors of Muttrah in the east to the emerging hub of Barka in the west, the plan covers a total area of 137,218 hectares. This 80-kilometre expanse runs parallel to a coastal strip extending over 100 kilometres, creating a linear urban corridor that respects both the sea and the sand.

This expansion is a direct and necessary response to Oman's demographic trajectory. Since the 1980s, Muscat’s population has doubled approximately every 20 years.

To manage this extraordinary growth, the structural plan pivots away from the fragmented, individual housing spreads of the past — which have long posed logistical nightmares for utility providers and law enforcement — and toward integrated communities and waterfront destinations.

Perhaps the most radical aspect of the plan is its rewrite of the status quo of transportation. In a city where 70 per cent of the population is currently dependent on private vehicles — a statistic that, in the era of global warming, feels like a climate grievance — the new plan offers a lifeline of mobility.

The goal is to ensure that 80 per cent of residents have access to public transport within walking distance. This will be achieved through a 55-kilometre metro rail system, a water taxi system to leverage the city’s vast coastline.

Dedicated pedestrian pathways and cycling infrastructure, and by aiming to increase public transport usage by 20 per cent, the plan transitions Muscat from a car-centric grid to a 'healthy and active' city.

The Greater Muscat Area is blessed with a unique environmental tapestry, including the Al Hajar Mountains range, marine protected areas, and a complex network of wadis. The plan treats these not as obstacles, but as assets.

It envisions high-efficiency parks and nature reserves linked by integrated infrastructure prepared for the realities of climate change.

By blending urban control zones with green spaces, the city will finally achieve a unified planning vision that strengthens economic and environmental integration.

The vanguard of this transformation is undoubtedly Sultan Haitham City. As a sustainable, smart, and inclusive urban development, it promises a high-quality lifestyle backed by eco-friendly solutions. With its first phase nearing completion, it will serve as the new standard for residential, educational, and healthcare integration.

Complementing this is the Al Khuwair Downtown project. Positioned as a strategic hub, it will bridge the gap between Muscat’s coastal and mountainous landscapes. By blending modern city life with Oman’s rich heritage near government and commercial centres, it will act as the heartbeat of the new metropolis.

The investment in this vision is already flowing. Five new agreements under the Sorouh Initiative, valued at over RO 123 million, will deliver 2,167 residential units across Muscat and neighbouring governorates.

This is more than just a plan for the capital; it is a 'stepping stone' for the rest of Oman.

The lessons learned in Greater Muscat will soon pave the way for similar developments in Salalah, Suhar and Nizwa. Oman is not just building a city; it is engineering a future where luxury, heritage, and environmental responsibility coexist in a single, seamless urban fabric.

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