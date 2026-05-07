Nizwa – An ambitious Omani farmer is turning passion into productivity, contributing to the sultanate’s food security goals while building a sustainable agricultural business.

Hamoud bin Thabit Al Nabhani from the wilayat of Nizwa in Dakhliyah has successfully transformed his interest in farming into a viable commercial venture, demonstrating how individual initiatives can support the national economy.

Al Nabhani said the project began with a deep-rooted passion for agriculture and a desire to make the most of favourable environmental conditions. “The aim was not just to start a typical farm, but to create a sustainable source of income,” he explained.

His farm currently has around 400 guava trees of two main varieties – Thai and dwarf Indian – selected to diversify production, enhance quality and ensure a steady supply of fresh local produce.

The farm relies on the traditional falaj irrigation, drawing water from Falaj Al Haqiqi. This method of irrigation, well suited to the local terrain, ensures consistent water availability and supports healthy crop growth.

Al Nabhani’s project has already begun to yield promising results, with daily production reaching up to 100kg during the harvest season – a clear indication of its early success and the potential of investment.