Sustainability disclosure is no longer a matter of corporate image or public relations. It is increasingly becoming part of the infrastructure of modern capital markets.

Investors today are not merely asking whether companies are profitable; they are asking whether they are resilient, governable, transition-ready, and capable of sustaining value under conditions of environmental, regulatory, technological and geopolitical change.

Climate exposure, emissions profiles, governance quality, supply-chain resilience, and transition planning are now being treated as financially material considerations rather than ethical add-ons.

The scale of this shift is significant. Global sustainable investment assets have reached approximately $16.7 trillion, while carbon pricing mechanisms now cover nearly 28 per cent of global emissions and generated more than $100 billion in public revenues in 2024 alone. Sustainability has therefore moved decisively into the realm of economic policy, financial risk, and strategic competitiveness.

This is precisely where IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 become important. Their significance lies not in adding another layer of reporting, but in transforming sustainability from a broad narrative exercise into a structured financial disclosure framework.

IFRS S1 requires organisations to disclose sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably affect enterprise value, access to finance, cash flows, or cost of capital. IFRS S2 applies this same discipline specifically to climate-related risks and opportunities, including both physical and transition-related exposures.

For Oman, the timing is strategically important. The Financial Services Authority has already initiated a phased national road map involving listed companies and financial institutions. The road map targets full implementation from January 2029, with Scope 3 emissions disclosures following in 2030.

More importantly, the direction of travel has already been established: sustainability disclosure is being positioned as part of the broader architecture of market transparency, investor confidence, and financial-sector modernisation.

This also aligns with Oman’s wider economic and environmental trajectory. The Sultanate’s updated net-zero and carbon-market framework seeks not only to reduce emissions, but to convert climate transition itself into an investable economic opportunity.

The ambition to achieve a 33 per cent emissions reduction by 2035 is increasingly linked to the development of credible carbon-credit markets, transition finance, green investment flows, and internationally verifiable sustainability frameworks.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether Oman should adopt sustainability disclosure standards, but how intelligently and strategically it can deploy them.

If implemented credibly, IFRS S1 and S2 could serve Oman in several important ways. They could reduce information asymmetry and investment uncertainty by making sustainability-related risks measurable, comparable, and auditable.

They could improve access to international capital by aligning Omani institutions with the disclosure expectations of global investors, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and development finance institutions.

They could strengthen the credibility of green bonds, sukuk, and carbon-credit initiatives by grounding sustainability claims in measurable and reviewable data rather than marketing language.

They could also reinforce Oman’s position as a transparent, rules-based, and institutionally reliable market at a time when investors are increasingly pricing governance quality and long-term resilience into their decisions.

Equally important, they could help Oman attract a growing category of socially responsible and sustainability-oriented investors who no longer assess markets solely on short-term return, but increasingly on governance quality, transition preparedness, institutional credibility, and long-term stability.

The real challenge, however, lies not in announcing standards, but in operationalising them.

Effective implementation will require substantial investment in institutional capability. Boards, auditors, CFOs, regulators, and sustainability officers will require technical capacity in emissions accounting, scenario analysis, governance oversight, assurance readiness, and sustainability risk management. Companies will need internal systems capable of generating reliable and decision-useful data.

Without this, sustainability disclosure risks degenerating into a cosmetic compliance exercise detached from actual governance and strategy.

Handled seriously, however, IFRS S1 and S2 could become more than accounting standards. They could become part of Oman’s broader investment diplomacy and economic positioning. In an increasingly fragmented and risk-sensitive global economy, capital is no longer attracted by profitability alone. It is attracted by credibility, transparency, resilience, and the ability of a country to demonstrate that it understands where the world economy is heading before others do.

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